City’s builder Kondawar accused of cheating several people in “shady deals”

Nagpur: A city-based builder has been accused of cheating several people to the tune of crores of rupees in “shady deals.”

One of the complainants, Mr. & Mrs. Panchbhai, permanent residents of Nagpur but currently living in Mumbai, had lodged an FIR with the Butibori Police Station against the builder Gopal Kondawar in 2018 as they came to know that the plots which they have purchased from the builder through his company M/s Jagdamba Realtors Pvt. Ltd. have been resold to one Ashish Balpande who is nothing but a puppet of Kondawar.

In the FIR, the couple alleged that when they approached Kondawar, he was giving vague excuses. The Panchbhai couple came to know that Gopal Kondawar has defrauded several people more particularly belonging to a particular community in a similar way and therefore they have lodged an FIR against him at Butibori Police Station. The complainants further said that at present, the builder is on bail and has gone underground as Sitabuldi police have failed to arrest and produce him before the court.

According to the complainants, the builder Kondawar through his company M/s Jagdamba Realtors Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the buyback scheme of plots in his layout situated in Mangrul village, Wardha road, Tahsil and district Nagpur. In the said buyback scheme, Kondawar has issued advance cheques to show his promptness of making the payment, however, all his cheques were bounced and many criminal complaints under Section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act 1881 are pending against him. The cheques which were given to Mr. & Mrs. Panchbhai were also bounced and therefore a criminal complaint against Kondawar is pending before Dadar and Bandra Metropolitan Courts, Mumbai respectively. Whereas proclamation of offender has been issued against Gopal Kondawar, however, he is still absconding and not appearing in any of the courts.

It seems, the complainants alleged, the builder is a habitual offender of committing offences like atrocity and cheque bounce case. And his employees, Ashish Balpande, Rahul Ruikar, Prashant Shingewar, and his family members, wife, Varsha Kondawar, son, Abhishek Kondawar, and daughter Ankita Kondawar are also abettors of the aforementioned offences, the Panchbhai couple said in their FIR. They have also appealed the general public at large to intimate the whereabouts of Gopal Kondawar to the police and also not to deal in any of the commercial activities with the accused builder.

On being contacted for his version, the builder Gopal Kondawar refused to respond and kept the mobile phone ringing.