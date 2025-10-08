Prisoner found with ganja in Nagpur Jail

Nagpur: A prisoner was found carrying ganja during a routine check at Nagpur Central Jail. Dhantoli Police have registered a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act.

The accused has been identified as Yashwant Balu Shinde (38), resident of Khambeswari Wadi, Raigad district. Shinde was already serving a sentence in Nagpur Central Jail after being convicted in a criminal case.

According to the police, Shinde’s health worsened on Monday, and he was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for a check-up. After examination, he was brought back to the jail. During a search conducted in the jail’s inspection room near the entrance, police found 41 grams of ganja hidden in a napkin on his left hand. The ganja was seized immediately, and a case has been registered against Shinde. The police have launched an investigation to determine how he received the ganja while at the hospital.