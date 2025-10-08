IPS Deepak Agarwal takes charge as DCP HQ in Nagpur

Nagpur: IPS officer Deepak Agarwal has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) in Nagpur City police. The post had fallen vacant following the transfer of DCP Ashwini Patil, who was relieved of her duties on Tuesday.

Agarwal, a 2021-batch IPS officer, has previously served as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Butibori in the Nagpur Rural Police. During his tenure there, he was known for his efficient handling of law and order situations and people-friendly policing.

After assuming charge at the city police headquarters, Agarwal said that his priority will be to address issues faced by police personnel and to ensure transparency and efficiency in administrative work.