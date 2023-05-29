Prince Tuli granted bail after Police Custody Extension

Nagpur: Prince Tuli was granted bail on Monday following an extension of his Police Custody Remand (PCR). Tuli had been arrested from a prestigious five-star hotel in Mumbai on Friday and was produced in Nagpur Court as his initial PCR period expired on Sunday.

The arrest came after the Ambazari Police received a complaint from a middle-aged woman accusing Prince Tuli of outraging her modesty at her residence on May 16. The complainant, a 54-year-old woman, alleged that Tuli not only behaved inappropriately but also threatened her with severe consequences.

Promptly responding to the complaint, the Ambazari Police registered a case against Prince Tuli under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the victim’s statement. As the investigation was underway, Tuli’s custody was sought to facilitate further questioning and the gathering of evidence.

During the court proceedings, the vacation court carefully considered the request made by the Ambazari Police for an extension of Tuli’s custody. Taking into account the ongoing investigation, the court granted the extension, allowing the police an additional day to continue their interrogation and complete their inquiries.

However, on Monday, during the bail hearing, Prince Tuli’s legal team presented arguments in favor of his release. The defense also emphasized Tuli’s intention to fully cooperate with the legal proceedings.

Considering the presented arguments, the court decided to grant bail to Prince Tuli.

