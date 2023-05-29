In Pics: Pre-monsoon rain, hailstorm lash Nagpur; bring traffic to standstill, damage crops

Nagpur: The Nagpur district experienced untimely rain along with hailstorm at many places on Monday. While the rains brought traffic to a standstill within city limits, hailstorms wreaked havoc in rural areas damaging the standing crops.

The locals and commuters passing through the city were in for severe trouble owing to waist-deep water logging in many low-level areas, choked nullas added another woe in this stern condition.

This had caused traffic snarls across the city, forcing road traffic to be diverted to alternative routes due to water-logging in the low lying areas.

Watch Pictures Below:

