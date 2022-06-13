Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra to inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on June 14, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune, and Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. In the evening, the Prime Minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav (200 years’ celebration) of ‘Bombay Samachar’ (now Mumbai Samachar) at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.