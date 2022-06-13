India reports 8,084 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Advertisement

India reported 8,084 new Covid-19 cases, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. As of Monday, the active cases stood at 47,995. With The death tally reaching up to 5,24,771 in the country, the number of people discharged from hospitals totalled up to 4,26,57,335.

With 1,745 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Saturday, the count of active patients rose to over 10,000 in Mumbai. The state, meanwhile, recorded 2,922 cases and one death. A day after recording nearly 2,000 new cases, the daily caseload in Mumbai declined slightly on Saturday. This can be attributed to the drop in testing from 15,346 conducted on Friday to 14,227 tests on Saturday, said officials. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — increased to 12.26 per cent within the last 24 hours.