Man duped of Rs 10.10 lakh on pretext of jobs in Railway

Nagpur: A 57-year old man was booked by Sitabuldi police for dupinga man of Rs 10.10 lakh by promising jobs to his two sons in railways, police said.
The accused was identified as Dharendra Singh Udhal SinghGaur (57), a resident of Plot No. 289, Malipura, Sitabuldi. The complaint was lodged by Ravindra Antaram Bawankar (53), a resident of Plot No. 301, near Somwar Bazar road.
According to police, the accused told Ravindra that he was having good connections with senior railway officials and promiseda job to his two sons. A total of Rs 10.10 lakh were given to Dharendraby Ravindra between 2019 to June 2022 as per former’s demands.
After realising the fraud, the man approached the police andlodged a complaint. An offence under Sections 420 and 406 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Sitabuldi police.