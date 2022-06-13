Man duped of Rs 10.10 lakh on pretext of jobs in Railway

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 57-year old man was booked by Sitabuldi police for dupinga man of Rs 10.10 lakh by promising jobs to his two sons in railways, police said.

The accused was identified as Dharendra Singh Udhal SinghGaur (57), a resident of Plot No. 289, Malipura, Sitabuldi. The complaint was lodged by Ravindra Antaram Bawankar (53), a resident of Plot No. 301, near Somwar Bazar road.