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Nagpur: In a major breakthrough in the sensational Salman Ansari murder case, Yashodhara Nagar Police have re-arrested the prime accused, Mujammil Hasan Ali, who was earlier released due to technical objections related to the arrest procedure. A local court has remanded the accused to police custody till June 16.

Mujammil Ali was initially arrested on June 10. However, he was subsequently released after procedural issues were raised regarding the arrest. Police launched fresh legal proceedings and produced him before the court again on Friday.

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During the hearing, investigators reportedly submitted documents, including the accused’s Class IX marksheet, which indicated that he had studied Marathi and was capable of understanding the language. Police argued that the case required custodial interrogation considering the gravity of the offence and the need to recover crucial evidence.

Accepting the police plea, the court granted custody of the accused till June 16.

According to investigators, the weapon allegedly used in the murder, mobile phones and several other important pieces of evidence are yet to be recovered. Police are also examining digital evidence and probing the possible involvement of other suspects linked to the crime.

Officials said the investigation is progressing rapidly and further disclosures are expected during the custodial interrogation of the accused.

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