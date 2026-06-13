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Nagpur: A bar manager has been accused of stealing cash from the establishment where he was employed, with the alleged theft being captured on CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

The incident was reported from Pushpam Bar and Restaurant near Ajni Chowk under the jurisdiction of Dhantoli Police Station.

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According to the complaint lodged by proprietor Prakash Devanand Larokar (35), the accused, identified as Suresh Wadhai (37), a resident of Civil Lines, had been working as the manager of the bar since April 16, 2026.

Police said the accused allegedly removed Rs 51,800 from the cash counter and left the premises. The matter came to light when the owner reviewed CCTV footage from the restaurant and allegedly spotted the manager taking away the cash.

Following the discovery, Larokar approached Dhantoli Police and registered a complaint against his employee.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police said the accused’s mobile phone is currently switched off and efforts are being made to trace his whereabouts. Investigators are relying on CCTV footage and other technical evidence to locate the suspect.

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