Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 5th, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Prez, PM extend Eid greetings to citizens

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended their greetings and best wishes to Indian citizens and the Muslim community around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

President Kovind said that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr strengthens people’s belief in charity, fraternity and compassion.

‘Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu’l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives,’ he wrote on his Twitter handle.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi wished happiness for everyone, saying this special day may ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society.

Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also extended wishes to the Muslim community.

‘May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness and peace to all. #EidMubarak,’ she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley too took to Twitter and sent heartfelt greetings to all.

‘Eid greetings. EidMubarak,’ he wrote.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Maharashtra News
चाकूच्या धाकावर दुचाकीस्वाराची लुबाडणूक
चाकूच्या धाकावर दुचाकीस्वाराची लुबाडणूक
कामठी तालुक्यात रमजान ईद उत्साहात साजरी
कामठी तालुक्यात रमजान ईद उत्साहात साजरी
Hindi News
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
नागपुर आरपीएफ की कार्रवाई : लावारिस हालत में मिली 100 देसी शराब की बोतल की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ की कार्रवाई : लावारिस हालत में मिली 100 देसी शराब की बोतल की जब्त
Trending News
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Kinnar Chamcham attacked murderously by Uttam Baba over ‘supremacy’ hostility
Featured News
Explosion on sets of ‘Bond 25’ leaves one injured, damages stage
Explosion on sets of ‘Bond 25’ leaves one injured, damages stage
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Trending In Nagpur
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
मेडीकल एंट्रेंस नीट का रिजल्ट घोषित
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
Youths rob woman, create ruckus at her house in Nandanvan
मध्य रेल नागपुर मंडल में पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर वृक्षारोपन अभियान
मध्य रेल नागपुर मंडल में पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर वृक्षारोपन अभियान
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Miscreants rob family at knife point, attack man in new Kamptee
Goons who shot dead Ola cab driver in Pune, nabbed in Nagpur
Goons who shot dead Ola cab driver in Pune, nabbed in Nagpur
Youth brutally chops-off man’s palm in Kalamna
Youth brutally chops-off man’s palm in Kalamna
Medical interns push demand to increase stipend, seeks meeting with higher ups
Medical interns push demand to increase stipend, seeks meeting with higher ups
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid Mubarak : Muslim brethrens offer Namaz in unison
Eid 2019: ईद का चांद दिखा,देश भर में बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा ईद-उल-फितर
Eid 2019: ईद का चांद दिखा,देश भर में बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा ईद-उल-फितर
डॉ.उदय बोधनकर की आत्मकथा ‘ तिमिर से उदय की ओर ‘ किताब विमोचित
डॉ.उदय बोधनकर की आत्मकथा ‘ तिमिर से उदय की ओर ‘ किताब विमोचित
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145