Explosion on sets of ‘Bond 25’ leaves one injured, damages stage

The upcoming James Bond film has hit yet another roadblock following a major accident on the sets at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. According to a statement from the official James Bond Twitter handle, a controlled explosion went wrong during the shooting of the film, damaging the exterior of the famous 007 stage at the iconic studio and injuring a crew member outside the stage.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury,” the tweet read.

The film’s crew was testing a stunt involving a fireball in a laboratory when the accident took place, reported The Sun as cited by The Hollywood Reporter.