Published On : Wed, Jun 5th, 2019
He who challenges us will be destroyed: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid and throws a challenge to the BJP which has been nipping at her heels.

“Tyaag ka naam hai Hindu, Imaan ka naam hai Musalman, Pyaar ka naam hai Isaai, Sikhon ka naam hai Balidan. Ye hai hamara pyaara Hindustan. Iski raksha humlog karenge. Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. Ye hamara slogan hai.

“There is nothing to be scared. Muddai lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai. Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don’t be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended an iftar hosted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Monday. This comes amidst the row over the chanting of Jai Shri Ram by those Banerjee has termed criminals in her state. On May 26, Mamata Banerjee had courted controversy by saying she is willing to tolerate a kick from a milch cow, in an obvious reference to the minority community in her state, who her political opponents argue are given undue favours by the state government.

