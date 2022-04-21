President Ramnath Kovind’s Nagpur tour rescheduled to May 8

Advertisement

Nagpur: President Ramnath Kovind’s maiden Nagpur tour was rescheduled a day prior to his visit to the Second Capital of the State on Thursday. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, President Kovind will be visiting the city on May 8.

Notably, tight security is in place for the visit of President Ramnath Kovind who was set to arrive on Saturday, April 23 to grace the function organised by Indian Institute of Management- Nagpur (IIM-N)

As per reports, the President will inaugurate

the new campus of IIM-N at MIHAN.

It is pertinent to mention that a joint team of Nagpur police and SPG commandos reviewed the security arrangements. For bandobast, around 4000 security personnel including two companies of SPF set to be deployed. On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar held a meeting with high officials and discussed the security plan.

