AAP launches horn march against petrol-diesel and gas price hike

Nagpur: The horn march was led by Vidarbha convener Devendra Wankhede and state treasurer Jagdish Singh. National Council Member Amrit Savarkar, State Joint Secretary Ashok Mishra, Nagpur Convener Kavita Singal, Nagpur Union Minister Shankar Ingole, Nagpur Secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar, Nagpur Vice President Dr. Shahid Ali Jafri, Assembly Convener Roshan Dongre, Manoj Dafre, Laxmikant Dandekar, Ajay Dharme. Akash Kawle, Namdev Kamadi were present prominently.

As you know, with the passing of five state elections, the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders have skyrocketed in the country. While the Modi government says that the petrol-diesel price hike is not in our hands but is based on the price of crude oil in the international market.In such a situation, what is the point of reducing the rate of petrol by Rs.10 / – from the central government before the five state elections and not increasing the fuel rate till the full election, but increasing the price of petrol from Rs. 100 / – to 120 / – in 10-12 days after the election?

The bulk of the increase in fuel prices is due to taxes levied by the central and state governments. About 90% government tax has been imposed on diesel and about 110% on petrol. Our country has one of the highest fuel prices in the world. According to the Rupee ‘Purchase Power Parity’ index, our country gets the most expensive fuel in the world.

Overall, when fuel prices rise, transportation becomes more expensive and hence the rise in prices of all commodities in the market means inflation, essential commodities from medicines to salt have become more expensive. The situation of the middle class and the economically weaker sections has deteriorated due to corona and lockdown. Only the poor and middle class have to bear the brunt of it.

Before 2014, petrol-diesel prices were hiked by 20-25 paise, but the BJP used to agitate on the streets, but now that it has come to power, prices have been rising on a daily basis, while crude oil prices have come down from 10 years ago. In the medium term, crude oil prices fell to a very low level of-30-35 a barrel, but petrol-diesel prices in India did not go down that much.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is waging a Bhonga andolan/ horn agitation against inflation all over Vidarbha today. So that the voice of the poor people can reach the Modi government.

Today, mainly through placards, figures on how much tax the Central and State Governments are levying on the basic price of petrol and diesel, as well as Modiji’s speech against fuel price hike before 2014 and whether petrol-diesel prices have come down even after the elections. The clips of the speeches he was making were played on a horn. So, there were slogans against inflation and the Modi government.

The question is when will Modi gov will bring petrol-diesel under GST. Because there is no doubt that the Central and State Governments will continue to plunder the people till GST is introduced. So why Modiji is not talking about fuel price hike now, why Smriti Irani is not agitating, why Modiji is not driving bulldozers on inflation, these questions were also raised through today’s agitation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded immediate reversal of the unjust tax imposed by the government on the people and relief to the people by reducing the rising fuel prices.

In this agitation Vijay Nandanwar, Yogesh Parate, Naresh Deshmukh, Himanshu Tambe, Vikas Gharde, Jagdish Rokade, Mansingh Ahirwar Gunwant Somkunwar, Pankaj Mishra, Saurabh Dubey, Ameya Naranware, Naresh Mahajan, Roshan Dongre, Moreshwar Maudekar Shailesh Gajbhiye, Pradip Paunikar, Archana Rale, Kavita Uke, Josna Lonare, Kavita Singh, Archana Tambe, Wilson Leonard, Sunil Mathew, Vishal Vaidya, Sanjay Chandekar, Kisan Nimje, Pankaj Meshram, Nikhil Mendhwade, Sachin Pardhi, Amol Mude,

Other activists and office bearers were present.

