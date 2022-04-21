Advertisement

The popularity of cricket in India

Cricket is an incredibly difficult sport for understanding and has a lot of nuances in the rules. It is popular in many countries. Cricket is a strategic team sport that primarily uses a bat and a ball. India is known for its obsession with this sport. So much so that this sport can be declared the unofficial religion of India.

Everyone in India is fond of cricket, regardless of age, gender, religion, and social status. Their life revolves around cricket. Indians even plan their days based on match schedules. During the World Cup, people run from work to watch the match. Some companies install projectors and screens in the office to watch matches so as not to skip work. Some even take vacations and arrange holidays based on the schedule of matches. People buy tickets in advance to get the best seat in the stadium. And if for some reason they cannot physically be present at the stadium, there is always a TV at home.

According to some sources, cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after football thanks to Indian fans. Matches take place all year round and the betting possibilities are virtually unlimited.

Cricket betting in India

Cricket has been and remains very popular in India. Cricket betting has exploded in India in recent years as various international betting sites offer instant access to online betting on all cricket events. They offer their services to Indian players and there are no real barriers to entry. All you need to do is log in to a free account and make a small payment to start betting.

These sites are aware of how popular cricket is in certain parts of the world, which is why they offer a huge selection of cricket matches and betting markets for every game. Indian cricket fans can enjoy all the delights of cricket and bet on games however they see fit, with markets covering individual player performances, overall team performance, and more. Cricket betting is a great way to make money.

How to Choose Online Cricket Betting Sites?

If you want to earn some money from cricket, the first thing you should do is to find a trustworthy online cricket betting site. To do it you should do some research about the company and consider some important points:

1. Security and safety

Pay attention to what kind of license the betting site has, how players rate the site, what track record it has – in short, how reliable this site is.

2. Navigation and software

Consider the modernity of the site, loading speed, and easiness of use.

3. Odds and markets

Take into account what sports you can bet on here, what markets are available, how competitive the odds are, and how bets are selected

4. Promotions and offers

Analyze whether the bonus conditions are fair, what the welcome offer looks like, and what permanent bonuses and promotions are.

5. Banking

Consider what methods of deposit and withdrawal of funds the site offers if it is possible to process withdrawals quickly and whether there is a limit on withdrawals (daily, weekly, monthly)?

6. Customer support

Pay attention to the 24/7 availability of customer support and how to contact it.

Some other points can also be mentioned, but the previous ones are the most basic to take into account. If you are looking for a reliable company you should choose Parimatch which offers a great cricket bet price. Parimatch is a licensed company with more than 27 years of history. We offer the best service to cricket punters worldwide.

Benefits of dealing with Parimatch:

Parimatch guarantees you a quick and convenient payout

Parimatch allows you to deposit with only a minimum amount

You can place both pre-match and live bets

A mobile app is accessible for your convenience

The customer support is available 24/7 via online chat, email, or WhatsApp

Types of cricket betting

If you have chosen a company and decided to try your luck at cricket, here are some types of cricket bets you should be familiar with:

1. For a head start

Here you can make a prediction on the advantage with which the team will win or with what head start will yield to the opponent. For example, in test matches between strong teams, a zero head start is very popular.

2. Totals

It is a bet on the number of runs in a match or in a single segment – after 5, 10, 15 overs, and so on. Individual totals and general totals for each team can be met here.

3. Player statistics

Lines for top-level cricket tend to have enough offers on the personal achievements of the players. There are a wide variety of indicators: the number of runs or 6-point strikes, various titles based on the results of the match – the best batsman or the best player of the meeting.

4. To the toss-up

It is the most primitive prediction that can be made by the bookmakers in all major matches. It is 50/50 that you can guess the attacking first team.

5. Match statistics

Cricket is rich in various statistics and minor events. It will not be difficult to find quotes for the number of run-outs or the best result of the first partnership in the lines for big matches. Also, many offices offer to bet on how the first gate will be destroyed.

Conclusion

Cricket is one of the most popular game in the world. Cricket fans can not only enjoy watching the game but also make a profit by betting online. But you should be reasonable with it and first choose a reliable company, guided by the tips above. We advise you to deal with Parimatch if you want to have a guaranteed payout.

