Published On : Thu, Jun 20th, 2019
President Ram Nath Kovind says triple talaq must be abolished

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the joint session of both Houses of Parliament. The fourth day of the budget session has begun with President Ram Nath Kovind’s customary address to the joint session of Parliament. Following which, the proceedings in both the Houses will start.

“One of the biggest challenges the country is facing today is water crisis.

“We have to conserve water for our future generations.

“The new Jal Shakti Ministry is a decisive step in that direction which will give long-term benefits.

“Through this ministry, the policies of water conservation and management will be made more effective,” the President says.

Necessary to eradicate triple talaq: President:

President says eradication of practices like triple talaq and nikah halala is necessary for empowerment of women.

“I request all members to support the efforts in the direction to eradicate these practices,” he said during his address to joint session of both the Houses.

Prez speaks about cross-LoC strikes, NRC, Rafale:

President Kovind speaks on national security.

He mentions India’s efforts in getting Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar getting listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

Amid prolonged thumping of desks mainly by the Treasury Benches, the President also mentions 2016 surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes.

Expressing concern over illegal migration across the border, the President mentions the ‘efforts of the government in implementing the National Register of Citizens’.

Speaking about modernisation of the armed forces, he said that the country will soon get its first Rafale fighter jet and Apache helicopter.

Prez urges MPs to support ‘One Nation, One Poll’:

Emphasising that it ‘One nation, one election’ is the need of the time, President Ram Nath Kovind calls on every member to support the efforts in that direction.

