Published On : Thu, Jun 20th, 2019

MPSC declares results for Group B PSI preliminary exam

9,694 candidates passed

MPSC

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B preliminary exam on its website – mpsc.gov.in. All the candidates who appeared for this year’s preliminary examination can check their result from the lists of successful candidates available on the commission’s website.

The commission has declared the roll numbers of 9,694 successful candidates in the result PDF along with category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates are advised to check for their exam roll number under their respective district mentioned in the result. Notably, Pune district alone accounts for a huge chunk of selected candidates which is 3,416.

Here is the direct link to PSI preliminary result PDF
All the successful candidates who have cleared the PSI prelims are now eligible to appeared for the main examination. There will be a combined main examination for PSI along with ASI and STI posts. The combined first paper examination for mains will be held on July 1st.

