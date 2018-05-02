Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Career oriented courses at Shatayu College of processional studies

Nagpur: Today the students of Vidarbha are shining throughout the state in all the sectors of Engineering, Management, IT says Dr. Sumuk Mishra a renowned educationist of the Orange city and owner of Shatayu College of professional studies located near Hingna T-point, Ring Road.

According to Mishra, many of the students go to other cities like Pune for their higher studies so Shatayu College has now affiliated to Pune based university so that the students can get good quality of education in Nagpur, can also save the costing and time. As well as Shatayu College affiliated to Nagpur University.

Shayatu College has introduced courses like BBA, BCA, B.COM, BA, M.COM, MBA, MCA, B.SC, M.SC etc graduation level courses with expert and trained facilities. According to Mishra courses offered by Shatayu College are better and advanced than any other University. CET is not compulsory for the students who want to take admission in MBA/MCA. Special guest lectures are also organized at the college time to time by which the students can gain more knowledge and experience from the expert in the industry. From current year Shatayu College has given a output of more than 95% for last many years and is increasing its percentage of result every year and is the only reason there is always a rush for admission at Shatayu College. The university provides study material to all the students which is also the reason why students are more attracted to Shatayu College.

Shatayu College is also affiliated to Nagpur University with courses like BBA, BCCA, BCA, BSC. Scholarship is given to all the SC, ST, OBC students.

Shatayu College is the college who had given a chance for the students to study in Tilak Maharashtra University, Pune and Rashtraya Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University under one roof is also one of the reason why Shatayu College has now become a choice for the students of Vidarbha.

For further details contact:
Office: Plot. No. 5. Ring Road, New Hingna T-point, Adhyapak Layout, Nagpur
Contact No. 7385530360/9665853067

