New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Maharashtra (Pune and Lonavala) from February 12 to 13, 2020.

On February 12, 2020, the President will grace and address the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Bank Management in Pune.

On February 13, 2020, the President will present ‘Colour’ to the INS Shivaji in Lonavala.