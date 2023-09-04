President Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. She also inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika where statues of Mahatma Gandhi in different poses have been installed.

At the event, the president said Mahatma Gandhi is an invaluable gift for the world community and his values and ideals gave a new direction to the world.

Advertisement

“From South Africa’s former president Nelson Mandela to Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. to US’ former president Barack Obama accepted that Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence is the path of global development,” she said addressing a gathering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement