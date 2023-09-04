Shrikrishna Janma, Gopalkala at Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal on Sept 7, 8

Nagpur: The Jaripatka-based Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal will be celebrating Shrikrishna Janma on Thursday, September 7 and Gopalkala programme on Friday, September 8.

According to the Convener Adv Madhadas Mamtani, various religious programmes including “Thadadi”, a Sindhi festival of cooking cold food, will take place on September 5 (Shashti), Thadadi Pujan and cold food on September 6 (Saptami), Shrikrishna Janma on September 7 (Janmashtami) and Gopalkala of Gokulashtami (Navami).

On the occasion of Shrikrishna Janma, Satsang, Kirtan and discourse have been organised from 6 am to 8 am on September 7. On the occasion of Gopalkala on September 8, mass reading of Panch Shri Japuji Sahib and Shri Sukhmani Sahib will be held from 2 pm. Later at 5 pm, Gurbani Kirtankar Dada Shriman Madhavdas Mamtani ‘Vakil Sahib’ will deliver a discourse on Shrikrishna Avatar from Dasam Granth.

According to Convener Dada Vakil Sahib, there is mention of Shrikrishna Jeevan Charitra in religious Granths and one the Grants is Shri Dasam Granth which was written by Tenth Guru Shri Guru Govindsingh. This Granth has been placed at Takhat Sachkhand Shri Hujur Sahib of Naded Sahib, Takhat Harminder Sahib, Patna, and many Gurudwaras of India.

The programme will conclude with Aarti, Maa Bhagwati’s Stuti, Ardas and distribution of Prasad. Adv Mamtani has appealed to the devotees to participate in the programme in large numbers.

