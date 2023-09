India recorded a single-day rise of 46 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload declined to 491, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll was recorded at 5,32,023 (5.32 lakh), the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

The country’s Covid case tally is at 4,49,97,372 (4.49 crore).

