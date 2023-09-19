President Murmu to grace GMCH Platinum Jubilee in Nagpur

Nagpur: President of India Droupadi Murmu will grace the inaugural ceremony of the grand month-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, to be organised on December 1, 2023. Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar has also been invited for the function.

The administration hasn’t received any confirmation from Tendulkar about his presence at the function. Various events have been organised as part of the celebrations, which would mark the completion of 75 years of Nagpur GMCH’s existence.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the capacity of President of the Reception Committee for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, will be the guiding force. After the inauguration, various departments will hold workshops, seminars, CMEs and other educational activities for almost a month.

The celebrations will conclude on December 22. GMCH alumni members will participate in various activities during the month-long celebrations. Fadnavis has already sanctioned a fund of Rs 514 crore for the renovation of Nagpur GMCH.

