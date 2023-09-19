4,500-strong police bandobast for Ganeshotsav in Nagpur

Nagpur: A strong police bandobast of more than 4,500 police personnel supported by 1,200 home guards will be deployed across Nagpur during the 10-day Ganeshotsav.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar has instructed all police station in-charges to intensify patrolling in their respective jurisdictions especially at crowded places from Monday evening. The Commissioner stated that 4,000 police personnel, led by 300 officers including 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and three Additional Commissioners of Police (ACPs) would be deployed for bandobast duties.

Similarly, a company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) would also be kept in the reserve for immediate response. According to police, 950 Ganesh idols will be installed in as many pandals, including 187 with height more than six feet.

In Nagpur rural, a bandobast of 2,200 personnel, 180 officers, supported by 860 home guards would be deployed for 436 Sarvajanik Mandals, said Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar.

