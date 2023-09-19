Another daring feat: Nagpur’s Duble swims Catalina Channel in US

Nagpur: The ace swimmer Jayant Jaiprakash Duble of Nagpur achieved another milestone by crossing the Catalina Channel in the United States of America (USA) in 14 hours and 52 minutes. Catalina Channel is a part of the Pacific Ocean and considered to be the toughest of the Oceans Seven in the world.

Duble has created history by swimming two international level channels within two months. Last month, he successfully swam a 70 km distance from English Bay in England to France and back to England. In the expedition between Catalina Island and San Pedro, a distance of 32 km, Duble started on September 14, 2023 at 10:54 PM (PST) in the Pacific Ocean at Catalina Island. Next day, he reached Terranea Beach at 1:47 PM (PST) and completed his Catalina Channel Solo Swim Expedition in 14 hours and 52 minutes.

During the adventure swim, several pods of dolphins surrounded Duble on all sides for nearly three hours. There were herds of sea lions moving closer to him. A couple of times after dawn, whales were also seen intermittently. Duble dedicated this expedition to his late mother Archana. He expressed his belief that this adventurous swimming expedition would definitely inspire Indian sea swimmers for the Olympic competition.

Duble also expressed his dream of creating sea swimmers from Nagpur. Duble has previously set records by completing the 35 km Veer Savarkar National Swimming Competition, World’s longest distance 81 km competition in West Bengal, 19 km competition in Murshidabad, 10 km competition in Porbandar and 110 km sea expedition from Mumbai and Goa, Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India, North Channel between Northern Ireland and Scotland, the English Channel between England and France.

In order to attempt the Solo Swim at Catalina Channel, Duble practised for three years. He practices at the Ambazari Lake as well as at NIT swimming pool and SERSA Railway Club, Motibag. His father, Dr Jaiprakash Duble is an expert swimmer and an international-level swimming coach.

