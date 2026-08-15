President Murmu approves 78 gallantry awards, 13 posthumous ahead of I-Day

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President Droupadi Murmu on Friday approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 posthumously, to the personnel of the defence forces and central armed police forces on the eve of 80th Independence Day.

The awards included nine Kirti Chakras, 19 Shaurya Chakras, one Bar to Shaurya Chakra, five Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

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Kirti Chakra is India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashoka Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

The Kirti Chakra awardees are Lt Col Manoj Francis of 21 Para ((Special Forces) and Major Jitendra Rathee of 2 Para(Special Forces). The seven other Kirti Chakras were conferred posthumously.

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The armed forces personnel given the prestigious awards posthumously included havildar Gajendra Singh of 2 Para(Special Forces), Jagbir Singh (head constable), Jaswant Singh (constable), Balvinder Singh (constable), Tariq Hussain (constable), Bashir Ahmad (head constable) and Sunil Kumar (inspector).

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Paramveer from 36 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Tarun Vasudevan, from 57 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Keshav Kumar from 12 Dogra Regiment, Major Gaurav Singh Brijwal from 21 Grenadiers, Major Vipeen Kumar from 11 Rashtriya Rifles, Naib Subedar Shankar Ram from 3 Assam Rifles and Naib Subedar Dabbal Singh Bisht from 21 Para (Special Forces).

Other receipient of the award are Havildar Jagattar Singh from 4 Para (Special Forces), Lance Naik Narender Sindhu from 9 Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous), Lance Naik Kapil Dev from 11 Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Jaswinder Singh from 7 Sikh Light Infantry, Lieutenant Commander Shivam Kumar from the Indian Navy, Squadron Leader Sudhir Kumar, pilot from the Indian Air Force.

The remaining Shaurya Chakra awardees are: Dheeraj Singh Katoch, Deputy Superintendent, Ajay Singh Chib, Inspector, Sukhvir Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Niyaz Ahmad, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anjani Kumar, Deputy Commandant and Deepak Sah, constable.

Major Aditya Pratap Singh of 44 Assam Rifles has been conferred Bar to Shaurya Chakra.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the defence forces, has also approved 89 Mention-in-Despatches that included 75 personnel of the Indian Army, four from the Indian Navy, and 10 from the Indian Air Force.

The announcement of the awards came a day before India celebrates 80th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from the Red Fort in the national capital.

The grand event is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in driving India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, according to the defence ministry.

For the first time, Vande Mataram will be rendered during the celebrations at Red Fort.

Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

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