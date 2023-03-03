Fire engulfs plastic factory in Uppalwadi, material worth Rs 3 lakh gutted

Nagpur: A major fire broke out at Mohammad Walid Plastic Company in Uppalwadi area here on Friday morning, causing material worth Rs 3 lakh to be gutted. Although the exact cause of the fire is unknown, no casualties were reported.

According to Rajendra Uchake, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), the Fire and Emergency Department received a call at around 6:30 am. “Three fire tenders from Sugat Nagar, Lakadganj, and Kalamna Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the scene following the fire call. After two hours of hard work, firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire,” the CFO said.

Javed Ansari, the owner of the factory, reported that material worth Rs 3 lakh had been destroyed in the fire, but fire officials were able to save materials worth Rs 5 lakh.

