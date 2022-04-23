Prepare for your last rites, before meddling us: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Advertisement

Nagpur: “I want to make one thing straight, if anyone wants to meddle in Shiv Sena’s affairs, they should be prepared for their last rites,” warned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut here on Saturday.

Raut was addressing a press conference in Nagpur amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa controversy in Maharashtra. Raut, Senior Shiv Sena leader, earlier today had expressed distress over the situation and tweeted, “Enough is Enough”.

Labelling the agenda of Amravati MP Navneet Rana & her husband wanting to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ as a conspiracy of BJP-led Central Government to create communal frenzy in the State, Raut took a dig at Rana’s fraudulent caste certificate.

“Centre Government is shielding Rana over bogus caste certificate,” Raut contended on this occasion.

He also advices Rana to read Hanuman Chalisa at her Delhi based bungalow and even install Hanuman idol there.

Notably, amidst the ongoing loudspeaker and Azaan controversy, high drama unfolded in Maharashtra after MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’

Soon after Rana’s claim, Shiv Sena workers began protesting outside her residence following which security has been ramped up both at Matoshree and Rana’s residence.

