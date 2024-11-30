Preparations in full swing for Winter Session in Nagpur, may start from Dec 9 or 16

Advertisement





Nagpur: Preparations for the upcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, set to take place in Nagpur, are progressing rapidly amid political discussions regarding the formation of the State Government. The Legislature Secretariat has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite arrangements, with reports indicating that the session may begin on either December 9 or December 16.

In a meeting last week, the Principal Secretary of the Legislative Secretariat conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations and instructed that all work be completed by December 5. On Monday, the PWD’s Chief Engineer further directed officials to work on a war footing to ensure the infrastructure is ready within the stipulated time frame.

Reports have indicated that the Legislature Secretariat may move to Nagpur by December 5. However, prior to the Winter Session, a two-day special session is expected to be convened in Mumbai after the government’s formation. This session will include the Governor’s address and the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs. As Nagpur lacks a central hall, this inaugural function will be held in Mumbai.

The Vidhan Bhavan and other associated buildings in Nagpur are being refurbished to welcome legislators and officials. Key upgrades include:

• Digitization of both Houses: PWD has set a November 30 deadline for the installation of new cables and digital systems.

• Enhanced facilities: New furniture and individual screens on every legislator’s table will provide real-time updates and improve workflow.

• Updated sound systems: Advanced audio systems capable of recording even subdued tones have been installed to ensure clarity in proceedings.

Tentative start dates

While preparations are on track for a December 9 start, reports suggest a strong likelihood of the session beginning on December 16. The PWD has assured that all facilities, including the Vidhan Bhavan, will be handed over to the Legislative Secretariat by December 5, leaving ample time for final adjustments.

With these upgrades, the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature promises to be a technologically advanced and efficient assembly, ready to address critical state matters. Nagpur, as the host city, is gearing up to welcome the state’s legislators for this crucial session.