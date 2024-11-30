Fatal neglect: Not wearing helmets claims 113 lives in Nagpur over 11 months

Advertisement







Nagpur: In a tragic trend, 113 two-wheeler riders lost their lives in the last 11 months on Nagpur roads due to head injuries, all of them reportedly not wearing helmets. This alarming figure comes from a total of 191 road accidents involving two-wheelers this year, underscoring a strong link between non-compliance with helmet regulations and fatalities.

Despite consistent enforcement by Nagpur’s traffic police across 10 zones– penalizing around 2,000 helmetless riders daily — the issue persists, claiming numerous lives.

Accident hotspots highlighted

The traffic department’s data sheds light on key accident-prone zones:

• Sitabuldi: Eight fatalities, all helmetless.

• Ajni and Sonegaon zones: Reported 48 and 18 fatalities respectively, with 3 and 12 deaths caused by head injuries due to lack of helmets.

• Kamptee: Accounted for 21 fatal accidents, 16 of which involved helmetless riders.

• Sakkardara: All 14 fatal accidents recorded involved helmetless riders.

• Indora: Out of 19 fatal accidents, 12 involved deaths due to lack of helmets.

• MIDC zone: Reported 34 fatal accidents, all of them involving riders without helmets.

• Sadar zone: Recorded 11 fatalities, with nine riders not wearing helmets.

• Lakadganj zone: 12 fatalities reported, with two deaths from head injuries due to helmet non-compliance.

• Cotton Market zone: Six fatal accidents involving two-wheelers, three of which were linked to helmetless riders.

These statistics serve as a sobering reminder of the critical importance of helmets in preventing fatalities and serious injuries during road accidents.

Traffic Police to intensify crackdown

In response to the rising fatalities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archit Chandak has announced stricter enforcement of helmet laws starting this Friday. With assistance from 4,518 CCTV cameras installed across Nagpur, along with on-ground personnel, the police aim to penalize not only riders but also pillion riders who fail to comply with helmet regulations.

Citing Sections 128 and 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Chandak emphasized that wearing helmets is mandatory for both the rider and pillion for their safety. “Due to non-compliance, fatalities and severe injuries have increased significantly. Strict enforcement of the law is necessary to curb this trend,” he stated.

Chandak also warned that legal action would be taken against violators, reinforcing the urgent need for adherence to helmet safety norms.

Awareness and enforcement needed

Despite numerous awareness campaigns by the traffic department, the disregard for helmet use remains a major concern. The data and the enforcement measures highlight the importance of helmets in saving lives and reducing the severity of injuries during accidents.

The traffic department urges citizens to prioritize safety and comply with helmet laws, not just to avoid penalties but to protect their lives and the lives of their loved ones.