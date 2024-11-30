Young biker killed in hit-and-run mishap in Hudkeshwar, Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: The road accidents in the Second Capital of Maharashtra continue to play havoc and claim lives. In yet another hit-n-run case, a 35-year-old biker was killed after being hit by a rashly-driven Land Rover Discovery SUV near Tapasya Vidyalaya on Manewada Ring Road in Hudkeshwar area of the city in the small hours of Friday. The SUV driver sped away fearing arrest.

The deceased, identified as Samuel Narendra Trivedi, was a resident of Flat No. 102, New Aakash Nagar. Samuel had gone to meet his friend in Dhantoli. While returning on his Bajaj Avenger motorcycle (MH31/CD-3188), he was hit by a recklessly-driven Land Rover Discovery SUV (WB20/Z-5101) around 12.30 am. Samuel fell off the bike and was seriously injured. The SUV driver sped away.

Samuel was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. After recording the statement of Narendra Awsaneshwar Trivedi (70), father of the deceased, Hudkeshwar Police registered a case under Sections 106(1)(2), 125(1), 125(2), 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Sections 134, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against the SUV driver and launched a search for him.

Motorcyclist killed in freak mishap:

A young man lost his life after a wild boar darted across the road and collided with his motorcycle near Walni nullah in Kondhali Police Station area Friday morning.

Identified as Mohan Govindrao Lakshane (22), the deceased was a resident of village Deoli (Kalbande) in Nagpur district. Lakshane was employed with a private company. He was on way to the office on a Hero Splendor motorcycle (MH-40/CV-9809) around 9.30 am. Near Walni nullah, a wild boar suddenly came in the way and collided with his motorcycle.

The two-wheeler skidded off the road dragging Lakshane with it. Lakshane suffered serious head injuries as he was riding the bike without wearing a helmet. Staff from Kondhali Police Station, led by PSI Sheikh Salim visited the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. Cops rushed Lakshane to Adegaon Primary Health Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

After registering an accidental death case, Kondhali Police are conducting further investigations.