Nagpur: Preparations for the much awaited event — Ravan Dahan – on Dussehra or Vijayadashmi are in full swing. This year, Ravan Dahan will take place at Kasturchand Park on October 8.

As such Ravan Dahan takes place at many places in Nagpur but the Dussehra celebrations at Kasturchand Park ground are most attractive.

Thousands of Nagpurians visit Kasturchand Park ground every year to witness Ravan Dahan.