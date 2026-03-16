Pre-Dawn Blaze Guts Five Homes Near Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur

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Nagpur: Panic gripped residents near the Yashwant Stadium area in Nagpur after a massive fire broke out in the Sangam Chawl slum settlement beside the bus depot in the early hours of Monday.

According to preliminary information, the fire erupted around 4:00 am, when most residents were still asleep. Within minutes, thick plumes of smoke and flames began rising from the cluster of shanties, quickly spreading from one hut to another and creating chaos in the densely populated settlement.

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Eyewitnesses reported that residents woke up to the smell of smoke and the sight of flames rapidly engulfing nearby huts. Many people rushed out of their homes in panic, scrambling to save themselves and their family members as the fire intensified.

Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched an immediate firefighting operation. After intense efforts, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further into the surrounding area.

However, by the time the flames were extinguished, five huts had been completely reduced to ashes. Residents lost a significant amount of household belongings, including clothes, utensils, food grains, and other daily essentials.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, and officials from the fire department along with police authorities have begun an investigation to determine how the blaze started.

The sudden fire in the stillness of dawn created a wave of panic in the area, leaving several families homeless and shocked by the devastation.

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