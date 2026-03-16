Bende, Mashood, Rutuja, Faleshwri shine at Breads N Beyond Nagpur Marathon

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Nagpur: The spirit of endurance, determination and fitness was on full display as runners from across age groups competed with passion in the Breads N Beyond Nagpur Marathon held at St Ursula Girls High School, Civil Lines, on Sunday. More than 2,500 fitness enthusiasts participated in the mega running event, turning the city’s streets into a vibrant arena of sporting energy.

The marathon was flagged off by Indian football legend and Padma Shri awardee Baichung Bhutia, who also graced the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. Bhutia’s presence electrified the atmosphere and motivated runners, particularly the younger generation, to push their limits.

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In the 21km half marathon, Ajit Bende delivered a remarkable performance to clinch the title in the men’s 18–30 years category, clocking an impressive 1:11:05. He finished ahead of Vikas Bisne, who secured second place with 1:15:28, while Vaibhav Dandekar came third with 1:18:02.

The 31–45 years men’s category witnessed an even faster run, with Abdul Mashood producing the day’s standout timing of 1:09:18, better than the winner of the younger category. Manish Kumar (1:15:43) and Aslesh Rajwade (1:16:39) completed the podium in second and third place respectively.

Among the women, Rutuja Madavi dominated the 18–30 years category, crossing the finish line first with a time of 1:54:38. Risha Shetty finished second in 2:40:58, while Mayuri Meshram secured the third position in 2:49:04.

However, the most striking performance among women came from Faleshwri Rajwade in the 31–45 years category, who clocked a superb 1:34:03, significantly faster than the winner of the younger group. Soniya Pramanik finished second with 1:45:28, followed by Nikita Mandloi in third with 1:55:19.

In the senior men’s sections of the half marathon, Jaipal Bhoyar won the 46–60 years category with 1:17:16, ahead of Sunil (1:22:34) and Gangaram (1:35:02). In the 61+ category, Damodar Wankhede completed the race in 3:04:05 to take the top spot.

The 10km race also witnessed intense competition. In the men’s 15–30 years category, Manish Pathe emerged winner with an impressive 32:29, narrowly ahead of Pranay Mahurle (34:06) and Mohit Kore (34:09). In the 31–45 years category, Bhojram Sahu finished first with 34:55, followed by Amol Chachane (35:59) and Darren Teitelbaum (44:47).

In the 46–60 years category, Pramod Urkude topped the field with 35:42, while Subhash Chimankar (40:04) and Ravindra Gajbhiye (51:33) finished second and third respectively. Ranrajsingh Verma claimed victory in the 61+ category with 1:00:41, followed by Harish Kanabar and Tejinder Singh Rawal.

In the women’s 10km race, Suchita Wadme led the 15–30 years category with 46:37, ahead of Malvika Iyer (50:11) and Vidula Jain (53:02). Kiran Sahu won the 31–45 years category with 47:41, while Yamini Kale and Pallavi Mate secured second and third positions respectively.

Among the senior women, Vandana Dongre triumphed in the 46–60 years category with 1:05:52, followed by Reena Allurkar and Madhavi Milmile. In the 61+ category, Mahodari Rajwade emerged winner with 1:05:42, ahead of Sunita Suryawanshi.

Adding to the excitement of the event, 20 lucky participants received autographed footballs from Baichung Bhutia, creating unforgettable memories for the runners.

Race Director Mitesh Rambhia expressed delight over the overwhelming response, noting that Bhutia was particularly happy to see Gen Z runners turning up in large numbers, reflecting the growing fitness culture among the youth.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Nibha Roshan of Breads N Beyond, Pankaj Roshan of Roshan Real Estate, Mayank Sharma of Nagpur Today, Ghanshyam Gusani and Pradeep Khare of Max Healthcare, who congratulated the winners and encouraged citizens to embrace an active lifestyle.

The marathon not only celebrated competitive spirit but also highlighted Nagpur’s rising enthusiasm for fitness and long-distance running, bringing together athletes, amateurs and families in a memorable sporting celebration.

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