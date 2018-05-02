Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Aug 19th, 2019

Praveen Sharan elected Lions Club of Nagpur Victory President

Nagpur: Lion. Praveen Sharan took over as the President and Ln. Satish Srivastava as Vice President of the newly installed body of Lions club of Nagpur Victory for the Lionistic year 2019-20. Ln. Harshita Verma elected as the new Secretary and Ln. Bharatraj Singh Oberoi the Treasurer.

With the innovative ideas of Ln. Rahul Jaiswal a customized LC Nagpur Victory PIN was launched and presented to DG Jiwan Chandra Nirwan and PMCC Ln. Dr. Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle. IPP & ZC Ln. Adv. Hitesh N. Verma transferred the gong and gavel to Incoming President Ln.Praveen Sharan for the Lionistic year 2019-20.

Eight new members Ln. Manoj Sanghani, Ln. Roshni Sanghani, Ln. Vishesh Sanghani, Ln. Deepti Kale, Ln. Sameer Khan , Ln. Nida Khan , Ln. Dinesh Chaddha and Ln. Shruti Chaddha were inducted into the club and were administered the oath by the Regional Chairperson (RC) Ln.

Shreemati Rani Sahiba Yashodhara ji Bhonsle.

Keeping with the theme of the ceremony “Lets go green to get our globe clean” each of the visiting dignitary was presented with a sampling in waste coconut base.

As Master of Ceremony (MOC) the most photogenic couple Ln. Gul Sharma & Ln. Gopal Sharma carried did the compering of the proceedings in the most immaculate manner.

