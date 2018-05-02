Pratap Nagar police constable ends life over PI’s alleged harassment

Nagpur: A pall of gloom prevailed over Pratapnagar police station after a 42-year-old constable committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on Wednesday.

Sources said police officials deputed at the police station has been facing humiliation at the hands of Senior Officer ever since he was posted at this police station forcing him his to take the extreme step. No suicide note has been found yet.

However, on condition of anonymity, a police official revealed that Vikas, was an ex-serviceman and a habitual drinker. He was struggling through family crises for past few months, he added.

However it is not yet cleared as to what led constable Vikas to end life.