Nagpur: A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered on Kalmeshwar road near Katol naka last night. Gittikhadan police have arrested three person in this connection and looking for more.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Tiwari was reportedly stoned to death and was also bludgeoned with iron rods.

The sleuths of Crime Branch and Gittikhadan police have rushed to spot. Further probe is underway.

More details awaited