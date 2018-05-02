ACB nabs Tehsil clerk accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Nagpur: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old Tehsil clerk red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000. The accused identified as Nitesh Rupchand Manmode had demanded the money from the complainant to extend the seizure drive on his newly bought property.

According to sources, the complainant owns a flat in Pancham Apratment in Dixit Nagar on Nari Road. However, due to some financial crises, the complainant failed to pay his loan installments. Following which he received a letter from the Collector Office seeking to clear his pending dues till June 1 regarding the property or else face seizure action from the department.

Following which, the complainant approached Collector Office in Civil Lines where he met accused clerk Nitesh. Complainant who sought some time to clear the pending bills was asked to pay Rs 20,000 by Nitesh. Following which the complainant had lodged compliant with ACB on Tuesday. After investigating into the matter, the sleuths of the ACB laid a trap on Wednesday afternoon and caught accused Nitesh red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.