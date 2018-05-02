Pratap Nagar ESR shutdown on Nov 9

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water has planned to clean Pratap Nagar ESR on Nov 9, 2020 (Monday) from 10 am onwards .

During this period water supply to below mentioned areas shall remain affected as well as there will be no tanker supply from Pratap Nagar ESR under jurisdiction of LaxmiNagar zone.

It may be mentioned here, NMC- OCW that is operating and maintaining Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMCs) existing water supply system is giving special emphasis on cleaning of elevated service reservoir (ESR) and ground

service reservoirs (GSR’s) by an in-house developed OCW ESR Cleaning system.

OCW has also decided to clean every ESR, every year in a bid to provide people clean potable water. Areas affected following Pratap Nagar ESR are: Sindhi colony, Vanketesh Nagar, Kotwal Nagar, Milind Ngar, Haware Layout, Ravindra Nagar, Telecom Nagar, Poonam Vihar, Dindayal Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Loksewa Nagar, Sarode Nagar, Khamla old wasti, Shashtri layout, Swarup Nagar, Trisharan Nagar, NIT layout, Shantiniketan Colony, Central Excise Colony, Shyam

Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Shiv Nagar.

The inconvenience caused to citizens due to ESR cleaning and maintenance work is highly regretted.

For any complaints about water supply please contact OCW Toll free number: 1800 266 9899 and for any query visit OCW Website @ : www.ocwindia.com