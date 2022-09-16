Prashant Kishor to visit Nagpur on Sep 20, Ashish Deshmukh holds press conference ahead of visit

Advertisement

Nagpur: To revive the decades-old demand for separate Vidarbha, political strategist Prashant Kishor is all set to visit the second capital of Maharashtra—Nagpur.

Kishor will be visiting Nagpur on September 20 to revive the nearly-60-year-old issue again. The political strategist’s team has already visited Vidarbha to understand the ground reality and held discussions with people associated with the Vidarbha state movement.

Reportedly, the team has prepared a detailed report on 11 districts of Vidarbha. Congress’ Dr Ashish Deshmukh is likely to hold a closed-door meeting with Kishore on September 20. While addressing a press conference today, Deshmukh claimed that the smaller states next to Maharashtra are progressing rapidly and Vidarbha is still struggling for basic amenities.

“Newly formed neighboring small states have doubled per capita income, increased irrigation, health facilities, education, law and order to make people feel safe, roads, piped water, schemes to improve people’s standard of living, abundant electricity, alternative increased employment,” Deshmukh said.

He further added that Vidarbha has been facing injustice being in Maharashtra since the last 70 years. There are various problems listed out like farmers problems, farmers suicides, non-emergence of new industries, decline of industries in the area, high rate of unemployment etc, the Congress leader said.

When asked about Kishor, Deshmukh said “Prashant Kishor is well known in the country as a political strategist. Be it Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s victory in 2014 or after, his strategies have been successful in various states like Punjab, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi. This time I went to Kishor to ask if he could help a new state of Vidarbha.”

The Congress leader said that another meeting will be held on September 28 where an event too, will be organized for the public. Kishor will be travelling to Nagpur again in a week’s duration to attend the event scheduled.

However, former advocate general of the state Shreehari Aney, who has been associated with the separate Vidarbha state movement said that if Kishor has a different game plan for separate Vidarbha state then it should be welcomed. He further added that he will not be attending the meeting on September 20 as he won’t be in town.

