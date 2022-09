Video: 5 passengers hurt as travel bus plunges into Pendhri Ghat near Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: At least 5 passengers were injured seriously after a private travel bus in which they were travelling plunged into 20-feet Pendhri Ghat on Hingni-Selu Road under Hingna police jurisdiction on Friday. Around 30 passengers were travelling in the travel bus going from Nagpur to Hingni in Wardha district. The bus belonged to Parmatma Ek Sevak travel company.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the travel bus lost control at the turning of Pendhri Ghat. As a result the bus plunged into the ghat injuring 4-5 passengers seriously. The injured have been admitted to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital at Hingna

