BJP’s ‘Seva Pandharwada’ to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 as Seva Pandharwada (Service Fortnight) for a period of 16 days, till October 2, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

BJP Maharashtra President Chandrashekar Bawankule elaborated media personnel regarding planning of an extensive programme for PM Modi’s birthday. All BJP workers, office bearers, ministers, MLAs and MPs will be participating in this initiative, he said.

“Various programmes including cleanliness, health, blood donation and tree plantation drives have been planned. Special camps for distributing gadgets among physically disabled persons, exhibitions displaying work done by the Modi Government, debate competitions and others will be organised during this Seva Pandharwada,” Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.

“On September 25 we will be celebrating Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Jayanti during this fortnight long programme and it will be concluded on October 2 with Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti,” he mentioned and added that, “Following the directives of BJP National President J P Nadda, we’ve organised this series of programmes to wish a long and healthy life to our PM.”

Notably, Maharashtra Government had, recently, launched the ‘Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita’ initiative to address pending complaints and requests of citizens. It will be held from September 17 to October 2. The initiative is aimed to ensure the common man does not have to travel to the state secretariat to get problems addressed, the CMO statement said.

