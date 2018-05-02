Praful Patel Summoned In Alleged Aviation Scam

Praful Patel, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged aviation scam, involving cash-strapped Air India, that took place during the Congress-led UPA government’s rule between 2008-09. Mr Patel, who was the civil aviation minister at the time, has said he would cooperate with the probe agency.

“I will be happy to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate to help them understand the complexities of aviation sector,” Mr Patel was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the role of aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar in facilitating dispersal of profit making Air India routes to private airlines during 2008-09.