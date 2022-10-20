Pradeep Datey elected as President of Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh

Nagpur: Pradeep Datey was elected as the President of Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh ( VSS) in an emergency meeting of the executive committee held Wednesday. The meeting was held at VSS Cultural Complex, Sitabuldi.

The election was necessitated as incumbent President Manohar Mhaisalkar recently passed away and to fill-up the vacancy, Datey was chosen. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vilas Manekar, General Secretary, VSS. In this, the name of Datey was proposed for the post of President. He is currently working as Branch Coordinator in the Executive Committee.

Advertisement

Datey has a long experience of organisational work and has been active in social, cultural and educational fields for the last four decades. He is the President of Yashwantrao Datey Smriti Pratisthan and is working in various positions in many organisations. He has been associated with VSS for the past three decades and is representing the organisation in Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal.

Datey has close relations with many social activists and literary figures in Maharashtra. The Executive Committee expressed the belief that under his leadership the work of VSS will progress efficiently.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement