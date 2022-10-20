Airfares skyrocket: Nagpur passengers face heat as airlines hike fares during Diwali rush

The worst affected are the travellers coming to Nagpur from Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi , Bengaluru as airfares have more than doubled in most cases

Nagpur: Nagpur: With the Diwali holiday rush, the domestic airline fares are skyrocketing on account of the festival starting Friday (October 22), according to local media reports.

According to the reports, at present the worst affected by high airfares are the travellers coming to Nagpur from major cities like Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi as airfares have more than doubled in most cases. There are a large number of people from Nagpur residing in cities like Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi. Every year during the holidays they tend to return to Nagpur and enjoy the time with parents, relatives and friends thereby increasing demand for air tickets, reports pointed out.

Apart from this, people are clubbing the weekend holiday of Saturday and Sunday (October 22 and 23) with Diwali (October 24) and Bhaidooj (October 26), which is adding to the air traffic, reports said.

On the Nagpur to Mumbai route airfares are being quoted at Rs 10,841 (Oct 20), Rs 15,396 (Oct 21), Rs 6269 (Oct 22), Rs 9833 (Oct 23) and Rs 12,021 (Oct 26). Similarly, the airfares from Mumbai to Nagpur are Rs 12,243 (Oct 20), Rs 9849 (Oct 21), Rs 10,248 (Oct 22), Rs 8253 (Oct 23 and Rs 5101 (Oct 26). Otherwise, the average price of the ticket on the Nagpur-Mumbai route is at Rs 3,500 per ticket to Rs 5,000 per ticket, reports said.

On the Nagpur-Pune route the airfares are at Rs 6,000 per ticket to Rs 8,000 per ticket and on the Pune-Nagpur route the airfares are Rs 16,968 (Oct 20), Rs 13,818 (Oct 21), Rs 13,818 (Oct 22), Rs 13,818 (Oct 23) and Rs 16,968 (Oct 26). The average airfare is at Rs 3,500 per ticket to Rs 5,500 per ticket.

Similarly, on the Nagpur-New Delhi route the airfares are Rs 9375 (Oct 20), Rs 10261 (Oct 21), Rs 11681 (Oct 22), Rs 6561 (Oct 23) and Rs 12021 (Oct 26) per ticket. But, on the New Delhi-Nagpur route the airfares are Rs 10841 (Oct 20), Rs 15,396 (Oct 21), Rs 6269 (Oct 22), Rs 9833 (Oct 23) and Rs 6269 (Oct 26). The average airfare is at Rs 4,000 per ticket to Rs 6,000 per ticket, reports said.

Also, on the Nagpur-Bengaluru route the airfares are at Rs 4259 (Oct 20), Rs 4259 (Oct 21), Rs 4259 (Oct 22), Rs 4207 (Oct 23) and Rs 4259 (Oct 26) per ticket. While on the Bengaluru-Nagpur route the airfares have inflated to Rs 12023 (Oct 20), Rs 15875 (Oct 21), Rs 11404 (Oct 22), Rs 10,490 (Oct 23) and Rs 4509 (Oct 26) per ticket. The average price of the airfare on Nagpur-Bengaluru route is at Rs 4,000 per ticket to Rs 6,000 per ticket.

The major airlines with operations from Nagpur Airport are Air India, Indigo and Go First. The airfares tend to change as per the demand and supply, timings and the airline people choose. Further, it is generally seen that during the weekends the airfare prices rise, reports mentioned.

