Crime Branch probing Ajeet Parse’s huge money invested in share market

Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch officials on Wednesday received some important evidence about a huge investment by Ajee Parse in share market in the name of Raagi Foundation.

Meanwhile, Parse, an accused in multi-crore fraud case, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday due to bad health. According to police, Parse had invested the money received from his victims in the share market. He was using the banner of Raagi Foundation to invest the money. The police are also checking financial transactions of Parse’s relatives to check whether he routed the money of the victims through the bank accounts of relatives.

The police also verified information about Parse’s flat in Bhamti area of Nagpur. The cops have started a procedure to attack the property. Parse was taken to the de-addiction centre on Monday where his health has deteriorated. Therefore, he was shifted to a private hospital on Tuesday. His condition is reportedly critical, officials said. It may be mentioned here that 350 grams of gold ornaments and three motorcycles were seized by Crime Branch officials from Parse a few days ago.

Earlier, the police sealed the locker and frozen bank accounts of Parse after he was booked for allegedly duping a homeopath of Rs 4.50 crore on the pretext of helping him open a medical college. His flat located in Narendra Nagar was also searched.

It may be mentioned here that the cops seized three luxury cars and six expensive bikes after conducting searches at the residence of Parse at Bhende Layout in the city on Thursday. The police are also verifying the property documents and bank accounts of his family members and relatives. The police have already seized rubber stamps of different police stations, four laptops, letterheads bearing names of various ministers and some cheques.

The complaint was lodged by Dr Rajesh Murkute against Parse. Dr Murkute told police that he came in contact with Parse through a relative in 2019. Parse told him that he had close contacts in the Prime Minister’s Office to get the permission for opening a medical college. He also lured Dr Murkute to get funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for opening the college. After taking Rs 25 lakh from Dr Murkute, he created a fake ID of the PMO and sent a letter to Dr Murkute that funds were released to him.

