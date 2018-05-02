Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 23rd, 2020

    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens

    Nagpur: While Administration and the city police are ensuring Every efforts to break the transmission of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) among the Nagpurians, some quarantined citizen are found to be roaming around, visiting families and friends posing severe threat to others and taking norms for granted. However, enough is enough, says Dr. Nilesh Bharne, Additional Commissioner (Crime) and informed Nagpur Today that such stubbornness will be rewarded with punishment.

    “The city has around 500 quarantined personnel on record till date. For the benefits of themselves and the society, they have been advised to self quarantined for at least 14 days, to contain the outbreak of novel Corona Virus. However, we were amused to find such person roaming around, hanging out with family and friends. Such behavior not only pose threat to them but the society itself,” said Bharne.

    “If any suspects of Covid-19 or self quarantined personnel found violating norms set by the District Administration, he/she will be booked under Sections 188 of the IPC,” noted Additional Commissioner.

    Administration needs your support:
    Reminding their role while country faces the worst global epidemic, Bharne urged citizens for contribution for their own good.

    “Those within home quarantined have tested negative. However, they have been kept under watch. We have asked them to be in quarantined for 14 days to ensure no symptom show up. Civic bodies are monitoring everyone one who has been quarantined while cops are ensuing safety. Even doctors are on call if the home quarantined people need any assistance, guidance or advice,” he said and urged citizens to assist Administration.

    – Shubham Nagdeve

