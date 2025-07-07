Power Workers in Nagpur and Across Maharashtra to Strike on July 9 Against Adani, Torrent Licensing Push

Advertisement



Nagpur – Power sector employees across Nagpur and Maharashtra have announced a statewide strike on July 9, opposing the state government’s parallel electricity licensing policy, which could allow private companies like Adani Power and Torrent Power to enter the public power distribution space.

The strike has been jointly called by major electricity workers’ unions including:

Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation (ITEC)

Subordinate Engineers Association

Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Congress (INTEC)

Technical Employees Union

Maharashtra State Swabhimani Electricity Workers Union

These unions have formed a Joint Action Committee to coordinate the strike and submitted formal notice to the Maharashtra Government, the State Energy Minister, and the management of the three state-run power companies on June 23, 2025.

Torrent and Adani Seek Control Over 24 Power Divisions

Under the parallel licensing policy, both Adani Power and Torrent Power have submitted proposals to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) seeking control of power distribution, revenue collection, and operations across 24 divisions currently managed by MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited).

Torrent Power has applied for:

Power distribution and revenue operations in 16 key urban areas including:

Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Saswad, Ranjangaon, Chakan, Kurkumbh, Vasai, Virar, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Thane.

Adani Power has applied for:

Distribution rights in 8 major areas:

Bhandup, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kharghar, Taloja, Uran, and Gulund.

The unions claim this move could lead to privatization of public electricity infrastructure, reduced job security, and increased tariffs for consumers.

Key Demands Behind the Strike

The striking unions are not only opposing the licensing policy, but also raising several long-pending issues, including:

Cancellation of privatization bids by Adani and Torrent Power

Rejection of the Smart Meter implementation plan

Opposition to privatization of hydroelectric power plants

Regularization of 42,000 outsourced and contract workers

Cancellation of tenders to hand over 329 MSEDCL substations to private contractors

Implementation of the government-approved pension scheme for employees and engineers of MSEDCL, Mahatransco, and Mahagenco

Statewide Mobilization Ahead of Strike

Union leaders have launched a statewide outreach program, organizing meetings and visits to power offices and substations in Nagpur and other districts, urging employees to join the strike and resist privatization efforts.

With critical infrastructure like Nagpur’s power supply operations possibly being affected, there are concerns about service disruptions on July 9 if talks between the government and unions fail.