Published On : Mon, Jul 7th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur Wakes Up to Heavy Rains; Orange Alert Issued for the City

Advertisement

Nagpur – The city of Nagpur witnessed intense rainfall early this morning, marking a strong spell of the monsoon across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Nagpur for July 7 and 8, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining regions within the next 12 hours, which will impact large parts of Vidarbha, including Nagpur.

Rainfall Alerts Across Vidarbha:

  • Orange Alert: Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli
  • Yellow Alert: Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha
  • Light to Moderate Rainfall: Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana

The weather bulletin states that a trough is extending from the Northeast Arabian Sea to Gangetic West Bengal, passing through North Gujarat, Central Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, and South Jharkhand between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above sea level. This trough is tilting southward with height, intensifying the moisture inflow into Nagpur and surrounding districts.

Gold Rate
02 july 2025
Gold 24 KT 97,500 /-
Gold 22 KT 90,700 /-
Silver/Kg 1,06,600/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Dam Gates Opened Amid Rising Inflows from Madhya Pradesh

Due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, inflow into local reservoirs and dams around Nagpur has increased significantly. As a result, authorities have started opening dam gates to regulate water levels and prevent downstream flooding.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement